Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield

Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 Det B (MWSS-471 Det B) install AM-2 Matting panels during repair operations to the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field aboard Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 14, 2024. AM-2 Matting panels are reusable steel epoxy-coated panels that are connected to create expeditionary airfields. This modular design facilitates easy construction, deconstruction, and reconfiguration of airfields according to mission requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Booker T. Thomas III)

