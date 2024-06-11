Heavy equipment operators with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 Det B (MWSS-471 Det B) transport AM-2 Matting at the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field aboard Marine Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 12, 2024. The use of AM-2 Matting at expeditionary airfields offers exceptional versatility and rapid installation, significantly minimizing the transition time from construction to aviation operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Booker T. Thomas III)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 21:11
|Photo ID:
|8479009
|VIRIN:
|240612-M-TE205-1022
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Booker Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
