Heavy equipment operators with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 Det B (MWSS-471 Det B) transport AM-2 Matting at the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field aboard Marine Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 12, 2024. The use of AM-2 Matting at expeditionary airfields offers exceptional versatility and rapid installation, significantly minimizing the transition time from construction to aviation operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Booker T. Thomas III)

Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps' Largest Expeditionary Airfield. Date Taken: 06.12.2024. Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US