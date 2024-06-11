Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Julio Carbajal (right), heavy equipment operations chief, Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 Det B (MWSS-471 Det B), and Cpl. Anthony Marik, heavy equipment operator, MWSS-471 Det B, conduct grading operations to the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field aboard Marine Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 12, 2024. The Marines of MWSS-471 Det B are conducting repairs on the SELF, an expeditionary airfield facility established to enhance operational reach, flexibility, and sustainability, supporting the rapid deployment and sustainment of Marine Corps aviation assets during expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Booker T. Thomas III)

