U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Anthony Marik, heavy equipment operator, Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 Det B (MWSS-471 Det B) transports AM-2 Matting Panels with a 624KR Tractor, Rubber Tired, Articulated Steering, Multi-purpose vehicle during repair operations at the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field aboard Marine Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 14, 2024. The use of AM-2 Matting at expeditionary airfields offers exceptional versatility and rapid installation, significantly minimizing the transition time from construction to aviation operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Booker T. Thomas III)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 21:11
|Photo ID:
|8479014
|VIRIN:
|240614-M-TE205-1009
|Resolution:
|5734x3823
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Booker Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT