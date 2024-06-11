Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Anthony Marik, heavy equipment operator, Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 Det B (MWSS-471 Det B) transports AM-2 Matting Panels with a 624KR Tractor, Rubber Tired, Articulated Steering, Multi-purpose vehicle during repair operations at the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field aboard Marine Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 14, 2024. The use of AM-2 Matting at expeditionary airfields offers exceptional versatility and rapid installation, significantly minimizing the transition time from construction to aviation operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Booker T. Thomas III)

