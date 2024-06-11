U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John F. Kelliher III (right), commanding general, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, discusses progress of repairs to the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field (SELF) with Sgt. Julio Carbajal, heavy equipment operations chief, Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 Det B (MWSS-471 Det B), aboard Marine Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 12, 2024. The Marines of MWSS-471 Det B are conducting repairs on the SELF, an expeditionary airfield facility established to enhance operational reach, flexibility, and sustainability, supporting the rapid deployment and sustainment of Marine Corps aviation assets during expeditionary operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.15.2024 21:11 Photo ID: 8479007 VIRIN: 240612-M-TE205-1066 Resolution: 4563x3042 Size: 1.14 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Booker Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.