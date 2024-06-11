Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Alex Chou, engineering company commander, Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 Det B (MWSS-471 Det B), tours Maj. Gen. John F. Kelliher III, commanding general, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, at the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field (SELF) aboard Marine Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 12, 2024. The Marines of MWSS-471 Det B are conducting repairs on the SELF, an expeditionary airfield facility established to enhance operational reach, flexibility, and sustainability, supporting the rapid deployment of Marine Corps aviation assets during expeditionary operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 21:11
|Photo ID:
|8479012
|VIRIN:
|240612-M-TE205-1064
|Resolution:
|5274x3516
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
