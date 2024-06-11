Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield [Image 13 of 15]

    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Booker Thomas 

    Marine Aircraft Group 41

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Alex Chou, engineering company commander, Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 Det B (MWSS-471 Det B), tours Maj. Gen. John F. Kelliher III, commanding general, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, at the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field (SELF) aboard Marine Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 12, 2024. The Marines of MWSS-471 Det B are conducting repairs on the SELF, an expeditionary airfield facility established to enhance operational reach, flexibility, and sustainability, supporting the rapid deployment of Marine Corps aviation assets during expeditionary operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 21:11
    Photo ID: 8479012
    VIRIN: 240612-M-TE205-1064
    Resolution: 5274x3516
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    MARFORRES
    SELF
    MAG-41
    ITX
    4THMAW
    MWSS-471

