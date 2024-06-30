Reserve Marines keep birds flying in the Mojave heat during ITX 4-24

Photo By Sgt. Booker Thomas | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Julio Carbajal, heavy equipment operations chief, Marine Wing...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Booker Thomas | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Julio Carbajal, heavy equipment operations chief, Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 Det B, guides 120M Graders during grading operations to the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field aboard Marine Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 12, 2024. The Marines of MWSS-471 Det B are conducting repairs on the SELF, an expeditionary airfield facility established to enhance operational reach, flexibility, and sustainability, supporting the rapid deployment and sustainment of Marine Corps aviation assets during expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Booker T. Thomas III) see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – A U.S. Marine Reserve support squadron led repairs at the Marine Corps’ largest expeditionary landing airfield for Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 and other iterations of the same exercise for the active component at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center here June 10-26.



The Marines, with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve endured the relentless desert sun and daily highs nearing 110 degrees to repair 6,400 square feet of the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field (SELF).



The SELF is the Air-Ground Combat Center’s only airfield and is operated by Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command (MAGTFTC). Maintaining an expeditionary landing field in an austere environment is challenging but necessary to enable visiting Marine units to incorporate air operations into their ground maneuver for true combined arms training.



“The SELF serves as the Marine Corps’ and really the Department of Defense’s training venue for expeditionary flight operations,” said Lt. Col. Nathaniel Griggs, the deputy director for MAGTFTC. “It allows the Marine Corps during each ITX to build an operable MAGTF in a training environment that can support all model series aircrafts and joint operations.”



MWSSs are responsible for maintaining the SELF and ensuring it is operable for exercises such as ITX. ITX is a live-fire and maneuver exercise for both Active and Reserve Components designed to train battalion and squadron-sized units in the tactics, techniques, and procedures essential for maintaining an operational fighting force. This year more than 4,000 Reserve Marines gathered for ITX 4-24 to form MAGTF 23.



“It takes specialized skills to build, operate and maintain an airfield,” said Lt. Col. Jason Smedley, commanding officer of MWSS 471, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. "Having a unit with the sole purpose of maintaining the landing field creates a subject matter expertise within the MAGTF and allows the tasks to be accomplished faster and with greater precision.”



According to installation officials, consistent use and extreme weather dramatically deteriorated the SELF in 2024 so much that parts of the landing field were unusable by aircraft.



Nicknamed the “Red Wolves,” MWSS 471 Marines removed the old, damaged matting on the SELF’s transient ramp and taxiway, leveled the ground and replaced the area with new AM-2 matting. AM-2 matting provides exceptional versatility and quick installation, greatly reducing the time needed to transition from construction to aviation operations.



“The airstrip had endured significant stress from numerous aircraft operations and also had severe water erosion," explained Lance Cpl. Samuel Hogge, a heavy equipment operator with MWSS 471. "Our goal was to replace sections of the matting to ensure safe and efficient landings."



The project, to include the supplies and equipment Marines had to maneuver around the workspace, was physically demanding. The AM-2 matting consisted of 12-foot panels weighing 144 pounds and six-foot panels weighing 77 pounds. Alongside the heavy workload, Marines labored from sunup to sundown in the harsh desert conditions.



“You start with a project like this and you don't really know what it's gonna look like in the end,” said Cpl. Austin Rowley, an expeditionary airfield specialist with MWSS 471. “Each day, you see the progress you're making. It's rewarding, especially for the guys that aren't around all the time.”



Despite the long hours, Marines remained focused on completing the mission, knowing their work helps keep aircraft in the fight.



Griggs said, “They [MWSS 471] arrived here with a smile on their face and eager to work. With a positive attitude, they tackled the task head-on and completed the repairs in about two weeks.”



The Reserve support squadron played a pivotal role in repairing the airfield by bringing much-needed manpower that MAGTFTC currently could not obtain. Furthermore, these Reserve Marines bring new perspectives from their civilian experiences.



"We have guys from different parts of the state who do the same job in the civilian world as they do in the Marine Corps,” said Rowley. “They bring a fresh approach to accomplishing tasks, utilizing their own strategies and techniques that enhance our operational effectiveness.”



The rapid repairs MWSS 471 implemented on the SELF while at the Reserve ITX benefits more than MAGTF 23; it also benefits active-duty units scheduled to conduct their Service-level training at the Combat Center.



“Having 471 fix it [SELF] during the Reserve ITX meant we could hold our operations to the west ramp,” says Griggs. “Now next month, when everybody shows up for ITX 5-24, we will have a fully functional runway, taxiway and transient ramp.”



MWSS 471 Marines also gained significant benefits from the experience, receiving valuable training that prepares them for potential deployments and improves their ability to operate in any clime and place.



"I have younger Marines who haven't worked with equipment before. It's a collaborative effort where everyone learns and grows together,” said Rowley. “This also saves the active-duty Marines time and allows the Reserve Marines to gain proficiency in our jobs. We are eager to participate and apply the skills we were trained for.”



As the sun set over Twentynine Palms, MWSS 471's restoration of the SELF showcased their tenacity to mission accomplishment. This crucial repair project enabled the MAGTF 23 to train to its fullest.



"The completion of the SELF repair project significantly enhances Marine Corps readiness," emphasized Smedley. "By restoring functionality, we ensure our Marines are well-prepared for deployment scenarios and can operate effectively during ITX."



==========================================================================================



Who We Are: The United States Marine Corps Reserve is responsible for providing trained units and qualified individuals for mobilization to active duty in time of war, national emergency, and crisis or contingency operations. On a day-to-day basis, Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES) consists of a talented and dedicated pool of nearly 100,000 Marines able to augment the Active Component in a myriad of ways, to include operational deployments, support to training, participation in bi/multi-lateral exercises with partner nations and allies, and service-level experimentation in support of Force Design and refinement of new concepts, tactics, techniques, and procedures.



Follow us at:

X (Formerly Twitter)

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Threads

MARFORRES HQ HOMEPAGE

JOIN OUR TEAM



==========================================================================================