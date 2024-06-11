Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield [Image 4 of 15]

    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Booker Thomas 

    Marine Aircraft Group 41

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Julio Carbajal, heavy equipment operations chief, Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 Det B, guides 120M Graders during grading operations to the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field aboard Marine Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 12, 2024. The Marines of MWSS-471 Det B are conducting repairs on the SELF, an expeditionary airfield facility established to enhance operational reach, flexibility, and sustainability, supporting the rapid deployment and sustainment of Marine Corps aviation assets during expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Booker T. Thomas III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 21:11
    Photo ID: 8478999
    VIRIN: 240612-M-TE205-1017
    Resolution: 5655x3770
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Booker Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield
    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield
    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield
    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield
    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield
    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield
    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield
    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield
    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield
    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield
    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield
    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield
    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield
    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield
    Reserve Marine Wing Support Squadron Repairs the Marine Corps’ Largest Expeditionary Airfield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    SELF
    MAG-41
    ITX
    4THMAW
    MWSS-471

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT