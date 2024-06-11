A Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon flies in formation with a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, over the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, during Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3 June 4, 2024. Bomber Task Force operations reflect the United States' ongoing commitment to Alliance solidarity and regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 08:59
|Photo ID:
|8472148
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-MJ351-1438
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|88.43 KB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe conducts training mission [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
