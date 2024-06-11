Bomber Task Force Europe conducts training mission

U.S. Air Force Capt. James Dingman, 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, conducts preflight checklists U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th EBS at RAF Fairford, England, May 31, 2024. U.S. participation in NATO-led training missions ensures preparedness and reinforces collective defense commitment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
