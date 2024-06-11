Bomber Task Force Europe conducts training mission

U.S. Air Force Capt. James Dingman, 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, conducts preflight checklists U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th EBS at RAF Fairford, England, May 31, 2024. Allies and partner nations take every opportunity to train together to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve military readiness, tactical proficiency, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

