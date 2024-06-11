Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Europe conducts training mission [Image 4 of 11]

    Bomber Task Force Europe conducts training mission

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    Minot Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, flies over the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, during Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3 June 4, 2024. Collaborative defense initiatives emphasize NATO's promise to safeguard partners and uphold international security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 08:59
    Photo ID: 8472145
    VIRIN: 240604-F-MJ351-1371
    Resolution: 1757x988
    Size: 103.1 KB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    This work, Bomber Task Force Europe conducts training mission [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    RAF Fairford
    England
    1CTCS
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 24-3

