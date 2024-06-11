U.S. Air Force Capt. James Dingman, 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, conducts preflight checklists U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th EBS at RAF Fairford, England, May 31, 2024. The deployment of strategic bombers to Europe exemplify the United States' steadfast support for NATO Allies and fortifies regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 08:59
|Photo ID:
|8472151
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-MJ351-2028
|Resolution:
|4965x3546
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe conducts training mission [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
