A U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force KC-135 departs after refueling a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, flies over the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, during Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3 June 4, 2024. The presence of U.S. military assets highlights commitment to NATO's efforts, ensuring peace and security in the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 08:59 Photo ID: 8472144 VIRIN: 240604-F-MJ351-1091 Resolution: 4633x3083 Size: 718.6 KB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Task Force Europe conducts training mission [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.