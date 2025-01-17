2024 Bomber Task Force missions: A year of first-ever accomplishments

Since 2018, U.S. strategic bomber task force missions have provided theater familiarization for aircrew and aircraft integration opportunities with Allies and partners across the globe.



As of 2024, 8th Air Force’s B-1 Lancers, B-2 Spirits and B-52 Stratofortresses have integrated with 23 percent of the world’s military as part of Bomber Task Force (BTF) missions and operations.



“On any given day, we're actively engaged through bomber task force missions,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jason Armagost, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander. “In fact, about 60 percent of the year we are deployed to a theater or providing continental U.S. (CONUS) -to-CONUS flights in support of theaters or in support of U.S. Strategic Command and the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff.”



Bomber aircraft support to Indo-Pacific region



Over the course of 2024, the 8th Air Force has supported strategic deterrence missions aimed at reinforcing the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region from various locations including Andersen Air Force Base, Guam; Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory; Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia.



“Our biggest objective is to continue demonstrating our commitment to the security of the Indo-Pacific region and to our allies there, showing our dedication to these global relationships,” said Lt. Col. Vanessa Wilcox, BTF commander for the NSF Diego Garcia deployment.



In 2024, for the first time ever during a BTF mission out of RAAF Amberley, Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35 Lightning IIs flew with the B-2.



“It’s been great to see interoperability between our two great countries and our ability to integrate together has made this mission very successful,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Meyer, 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander. “The operations we conducted have helped to enhance joint force lethality and demonstrated our ability to operate globally.”



The Indo-Pacific BTF missions managed significant logistical challenges, including long-duration flights exceeding 30 hours, which tested and ultimately reinforced the crew's endurance and operational readiness.



“Flying for over 24 hours, pushing into the 30-hour range, was a challenge,” said Wilcox. “It builds on our readiness, training to the capabilities we need to reach different parts of the globe, specifically across the Pacific.”



Bomber aircraft support to Euro-Atlantic region



BTF missions continued the trend of achieving multiple first-ever missions in U.S. European Command’s (USEUCOM) area of responsibility (AOR).

In February, B-1 aircraft, aircrew and maintainers from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, deployed to Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, as part of BTF 24-2.



While deployed, the B-1s participated in a unique mission named Vanguard Adler, which was designed to integrate the U.S. bombers with Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighters and joint terminal attack controllers operating in the Arctic and Baltic regions.



“The U.S. is one of our most important partners and having them here at the base is very good logistic training for us to be able to host,” said Swedish air force Col. Peter Greberg, Norrbotten Wing commander. “Being a bomber escort is not something we do regularly, so that was very good training.”



On March 6, a B-1 and a B-52 completed a flyover Stockholm, Sweden, as the country was in the final stages of becoming the newest member of the NATO Alliance.



“As Sweden prepares to join the NATO Alliance as its 32nd member, we eagerly anticipate deepening our collaboration with our Swedish Allies,” stated U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa and NATO Allied Air Command at the time. “Initiatives like this joint flyover are just the beginning, as we work together to advance international stability and security.”



In May, B-52s assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota, arrived at Royal Air Force Fairford, England, kicking off BTF 24-3.

During the deployment, U.S. Airmen and aircraft integrated with NATO Allies and other international partners to synchronize capabilities and assure security commitments across the USEUCOM AOR. Most notably, the B-52s integrated with the British, Swedish, French, Lithuanian, Polish, German, and Spanish air forces.



“The NATO Alliance is as strong as ever,” said Hecker. “Integrating with our Allies makes us a more lethal collective force, ready to counter aggression at a moment’s notice.”



In July, B-52s assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, arrived at Mihail Kogalniceanu AB, Romania, for BTF 24-4.

BTF 24-4 marked the first time U.S. strategic bomber aircraft have operated out of Romania.



“Our historic deployment underscores the strength and resilience of the U.S.-Romania alliance and our shared commitment to regional security and NATO’s collective defense,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Patterson, 20th EBS commander.



The BTF highlighted the long-standing relationship between the U.S. and Romania, and their shared commitment to maintaining freedom of movement and freedom of navigation across the region.



“We are showing the proof of interoperability and that together, we are stronger,” said Romanian air force commander Cosmin Macsim, deputy commander of Mihail Kogălniceanu AB.



In November, B-52s from the 2nd BW deployed to RAF Fairford kicking off BTF 25-1. During their deployment, the strategic bombers conducted a simulated weapons drop training mission in Finland for the first time ever.

The mission showcased Finland’s growing role within the NATO Alliance and marked another milestone in strengthening NATO’s collective defense.



Looking to the future



As 2025 begins, strategic bombers and Airmen from the Mighty Eight will continue to break boundaries and increase interoperability worldwide, demonstrating the U.S. commitment to strategic deterrence, global security and stability.



(Editor’s Note: U.S. Air Forces in Europe -Air Forces Africa, Pacific Air Forces, the 2nd Bomb Wing and 509th BW Public Affairs contributed to this article.)

