A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, flies over the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, during Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3 June 4, 2024. Joint and combined training operations underscore the United States’ dedication to maintaining a robust and ready Euro-Atlantic Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 08:59
|Photo ID:
|8472143
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-MJ351-1071
|Resolution:
|4179x2780
|Size:
|407.01 KB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe conducts training mission [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
