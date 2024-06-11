Col. John Ehrenfried, the incoming 2nd Medical Group commander, shares his remarks during the 2nd Medical Group change of command ceremony June 10, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La.. The change of command ceremony is designed to publicize to the officers, men and women of the command the absolute transfer of authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 13:06
|Photo ID:
|8470187
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-KW266-1061
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.46 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Medical Group Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
