Col. Jon Ehrenfried, the incoming 2nd Medical Group commander, receives the guidon from Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, during the 2 MDG change of command ceremony June 10, 2024, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La.. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 13:06 Photo ID: 8470142 VIRIN: 240610-F-KW266-1048 Resolution: 7305x4870 Size: 9.16 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Medical Group Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.