    2nd Medical Group Change of Command [Image 8 of 10]

    2nd Medical Group Change of Command

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Col. Jon Ehrenfried, the incoming 2nd Medical Group commander, receives the guidon from Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, during the 2 MDG change of command ceremony June 10, 2024, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La.. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 13:06
    Photo ID: 8470142
    VIRIN: 240610-F-KW266-1048
    Resolution: 7305x4870
    Size: 9.16 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Medical Group Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    CoC
    Barksdale
    Change of Command
    2 MDG

