Col. Janet Blanchard, outgoing 2nd Medical Group commander, receives her final salute as commander during the 2nd Medical Group change of command ceremony June 10, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La.. In 2022, Blanchard became the 2nd Medical Group’s first female commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

