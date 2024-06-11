Airmen from the 2nd Medical Group stand at attention during the 2nd Medical Group change of command ceremony June 10, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La.. The primary purpose of a change of command ceremony is to allow attendees to witness the formality of command change from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

