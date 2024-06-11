Col. Janet Blanchard, outgoing 2nd Medical Group commander, gives her final remarks during the 2nd Medical Group change of command ceremony June 10, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La.. The ceremony signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the 2nd Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

