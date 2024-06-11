Col. Janet Blanchard, outgoing 2nd Medical Group commander, receives the Legion of Merit award from Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, during the 2nd Medical Group change of command ceremony June 10, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La.. The Legion of Merit is awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 13:06
|Photo ID:
|8470138
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-KW266-1030
|Resolution:
|7311x4874
|Size:
|9.53 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Medical Group Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
