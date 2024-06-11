Honor Guard departs after presenting the colors during the 2nd Medical Group change of command ceremony June 10, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The ceremony marks the transition of authority from outgoing 2nd MDG commander, Col. Janet Blanchard, to incoming 2nd MDG commander, Col. Jon Ehrenfried. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 13:06 Photo ID: 8470135 VIRIN: 240610-F-KW266-1009 Resolution: 4422x6633 Size: 8.32 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Medical Group Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.