Honor Guard departs after presenting the colors during the 2nd Medical Group change of command ceremony June 10, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The ceremony marks the transition of authority from outgoing 2nd MDG commander, Col. Janet Blanchard, to incoming 2nd MDG commander, Col. Jon Ehrenfried. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 13:06
|Photo ID:
|8470135
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-KW266-1009
|Resolution:
|4422x6633
|Size:
|8.32 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Medical Group Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
