    USARPAC Best Squad Competition Written Exam [Image 6 of 9]

    USARPAC Best Squad Competition Written Exam

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Peter S. Speier, a 11B Infantryman representing the 11th Airborne Division assigned to the 3-509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, based out of Alaska, takes a written exam, during day 1 of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jun. 8, 2024. The week-long competition assesses each Soldier's Army knowledge, technical skills, and ability to perform under pressure in a simulated combat environment. There will only be one U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 02:55
    Photo ID: 8461396
    VIRIN: 240608-A-JH993-1054
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
