Staff Sgt. Pernell Jones a 14E patriot fire control enhanced operator representing the 94th Army Air Defense and Missile Defense Command assigned to Alpha Battery 2-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion based out of Joint base Pearl Harbor – Hickam, Hawaii, takes a written exam, during day 1 of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jun. 8, 2024. The week-long competition assesses each Soldier's Army knowledge, technical skills, and ability to perform under pressure in a simulated combat environment. There will only be one U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 02:55 Photo ID: 8461397 VIRIN: 240608-A-JH993-1057 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 6.47 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition Written Exam [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Ryele Bertoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.