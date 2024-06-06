25th Infantry Division Soldiers assigned to Charlie company 1-21, 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team, based out of Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, competing in the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition (BSC) take a written exam on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jun. 8, 2024. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events that test their physical endurance, technical skills, and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 02:55 Photo ID: 8461394 VIRIN: 240608-A-JH993-1035 Resolution: 7410x4942 Size: 3.79 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition Written Exam [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Ryele Bertoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.