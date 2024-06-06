Sgt. Jackson A. Coffey, a 11B Infantryman representing the 11th Airborne Division assigned to the 3-509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, based out of Alaska, in-processes, during day 1 of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jun. 8, 2024. The week-long competition assesses each Soldier's Army knowledge, technical skills, and ability to perform under pressure in a simulated combat environment. There will only be one U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 02:55 Photo ID: 8461391 VIRIN: 240608-A-JH993-1006 Resolution: 7571x5050 Size: 5.38 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition In-processing [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Ryele Bertoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.