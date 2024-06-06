Sgt. Vhincent B. Agreda, a 91B Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic and Sgt 1st Class Christopher A. Derouen, a 25H network communication System Specialist representing the 311th Theater Signal Command assigned to the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, Helemano Military Reservation, based out of Wahiawa, Hawaii, takes a written exam, during day 1 of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jun. 8, 2024. The week-long competition assesses each Soldier's Army knowledge, technical skills, and ability to perform under pressure in a simulated combat environment. There will only be one U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 02:55
|Photo ID:
|8461393
|VIRIN:
|240608-A-JH993-1017
|Resolution:
|7536x5026
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition In-processing [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Ryele Bertoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT