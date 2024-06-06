Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARPAC Best Squad Competition Written Exam [Image 9 of 9]

    USARPAC Best Squad Competition Written Exam

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    94th Army Air Defense and Missile Defense Command Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition (BSC) take a written exam on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jun. 8, 2024. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events that test their physical endurance, technical skills, and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 02:55
    Photo ID: 8461399
    VIRIN: 240608-A-JH993-1064
    Resolution: 7792x5197
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition Written Exam [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Ryele Bertoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARPAC Best Squad Competition In-processing
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition In-processing
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition In-processing
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition Written Exam
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition Written Exam
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition Written Exam
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition Written Exam
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition Written Exam
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition Written Exam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USARPAC Hosts 2024 Best Squad Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Usarpac
    usarmypacific
    Usarpacbsc24
    Iamusarpac
    usarpacbestsquad24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT