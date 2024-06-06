USARPAC Hosts 2024 Best Squad Competition

Six teams representing various regions within USARPAC will engage in a competitive event at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, from July 7 to July 13, 2024, as part of the Best Squad Competition. The event, organized by USARPAC, will evaluate the technical and tactical skills of each squad, as well as their capacity to function effectively as a unified team.



The Best Squad Competition serves as both a test and a quest to identify the most cohesive team that possesses a deep understanding of one another. It not only challenges the team leaders but also the individual soldiers within the squads.



Before the competition began, USARPAC Command Sergeant Major Jason Schmidt, shared some key details with the Soldiers, emphasizing that they would be challenged both mentally and physically. He highlighted the importance of encouragement as a crucial component in fostering team relationships to successfully navigate the Best Squad Competition.



“They’re going to be challenged both mentally and physically during the competition but I want them to have fun as they go along.” Schmidt said. “Encourage each other, encourage other competitors, they are still competing with each other. That way they will be able to build relationships and networks across the region.



The squads will be composed of five Soldiers: a squad leader, who holds the rank of sergeant first class or staff sergeant; a team leader, who is a sergeant or corporal; and three squad members ranked as specialist or below.



Competitive events such as the Best Squad Competition serve as a testament to resilience and strength. These competitions cultivate preparedness, team spirit, unity among teams, skilled leadership, and are integral to the Army's approach to developing effective and formidable teams.



Staff Sgt. Pernell Jones, The Squad Leader, a 14E Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator representing the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, assigned to Alpha Battery, 2-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, shared his thoughts on teamwork and the importance of relying on his team for support to successfully navigate the competition.



“We’re going to need our brothers and sisters to the left and right to lean on one another to get through these events as a team and a squad.” Said Jones. “ I think it will challenging for certain events.



The competing squads will participate in a range of demanding challenges designed to assess their mental, physical, and tactical skills. These challenges include scenario-based training exercises involving medical care and evacuation, communication proficiency, response to enemy engagements, defense against chemical threats, a 12-mile march, weapon proficiency tests, and an Army combat fitness evaluation, among other tasks, all conducted in challenging weather conditions.

