USARPAC Best Squad Competition In-processing

Spc. Juaweo Dalawi, a 15B aircraft powerplant repairer and Spc. Christian J. Hinojos, a 15D Aircraft Powertrain Repairer represents the 8th Army assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, Camp Humphreys, based out of Korea, takes a written exam, during day 1 of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jun. 8, 2024. The week-long competition assesses each Soldier's Army knowledge, technical skills, and ability to perform under pressure in a simulated combat environment. There will only be one U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch)

Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US