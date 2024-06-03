Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway

U.S. service members assigned to the Military District of Washington Joint Service Honor Guard and United States Air Force Band present the colors during pre-race ceremonies on Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, N.C., May 26, 2024. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States to honor and mourn fallen military personnel who perished while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

