    Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway [Image 3 of 8]

    Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Griste, 20th Fighter Wing command chief, escorts Ryan Preece, NASCAR driver, for driver introductions at Charlotte Motor Speedway, N.C., May 26, 2024. Shaw Air Force Base supported CMS and NASCAR’s annual Memorial Day weekend pre-race ceremonies to honor fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 16:20
    Photo ID: 8453032
    VIRIN: 240526-F-CW240-2148
    Resolution: 3298x2197
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NASCAR
    Shaw Air Force Base
    Charlotte Motor Speedway
    20 FW
    Coke 600

