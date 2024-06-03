From left, Charlotte Motor Speedway and NASCAR Salutes signs sit on stage during the pre-race ceremonies at Charlotte Motor Speedway, N.C., May 26, 2024. Each year, NASCAR and CMS honor fallen veterans for their sacrifice by inviting service members to participate in driver introductions and opening ceremonies during the annual race held on Memorial Day weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 16:20
|Photo ID:
|8453030
|VIRIN:
|240526-F-CW240-1183
|Resolution:
|3078x2050
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT