Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway

From left, Charlotte Motor Speedway and NASCAR Salutes signs sit on stage during the pre-race ceremonies at Charlotte Motor Speedway, N.C., May 26, 2024. Each year, NASCAR and CMS honor fallen veterans for their sacrifice by inviting service members to participate in driver introductions and opening ceremonies during the annual race held on Memorial Day weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

