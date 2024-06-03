Bottom row, from left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas McNeil, 372nd Training Squadron Detachment 2, tactical aircraft maintenance specialist instructor and Airman 1st Class Denzel Wongwan 20th Communication Squadron client services technician, stand in a joint service military formation at Charlotte Motor Speedway, N.C., May 26, 2024. Each year, NASCAR and CMS honor fallen veterans for their sacrifice by inviting service members to participate in driver introductions and opening ceremonies during the annual race held on Memorial Day weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 16:20 Photo ID: 8453031 VIRIN: 240526-F-CW240-1900 Resolution: 3799x2530 Size: 1.84 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.