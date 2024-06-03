Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway

U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division are lifted from the race track by UH-60 Black Hawks during pre-race ceremonies on Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, N.C., May 26, 2024. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States to honor and mourn fallen military personnel who perished while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

