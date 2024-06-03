U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Travis Woll, 609th Air Operations Center air mobility division force protection liaison introduces William McComas Byron Jr., NASCAR driver at Charlotte Motor Speedway, N.C., May 26, 2024. Service members from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., represented the Air Force in pre-race ceremonies and a joint service military formation to pay tribute to fallen veterans and honor Gold Star Families during Memorial Day weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 16:20 Photo ID: 8453038 VIRIN: 240526-F-CW240-2457 Resolution: 4086x2722 Size: 1.22 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.