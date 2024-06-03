Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway [Image 8 of 8]

    Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Travis Woll, 609th Air Operations Center air mobility division force protection liaison introduces William McComas Byron Jr., NASCAR driver at Charlotte Motor Speedway, N.C., May 26, 2024. Service members from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., represented the Air Force in pre-race ceremonies and a joint service military formation to pay tribute to fallen veterans and honor Gold Star Families during Memorial Day weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 16:20
    Photo ID: 8453038
    VIRIN: 240526-F-CW240-2457
    Resolution: 4086x2722
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway
    Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway
    Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway
    Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway
    Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway
    Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway
    Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway
    Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASCAR
    Shaw Air Force Base
    Charlotte Motor Speedway
    20 FW
    Coke 600

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT