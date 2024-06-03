U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Curt Mitchell, 20th Force Support Squadron military personnel flight commander, introduces Bubba Wallace, NASCAR driver at Charlotte Motor Speedway, N.C., May 26, 2024. Shaw Air Force Base supported CMS and NASCAR’s annual Memorial Day weekend pre-race ceremonies to honor fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 16:20
|Photo ID:
|8453035
|VIRIN:
|240526-F-CW240-2404
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw Air Force Base supports Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT