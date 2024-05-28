374th SFS honors the fallen in National Police Week 2024

Members of the 374th Security Forces Squadron, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Operations Support Wing, Office of Special Investigations Detachments 621, and the Fussa City Police Station salute during the National Police Week retreat ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2024. Yokota Honor Guardsmen conducted the gun salute during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

