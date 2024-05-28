Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th SFS honors the fallen in National Police Week 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    374th SFS honors the fallen in National Police Week 2024

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 374th Security Forces Squadron, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Operations Support Wing, Office of Special Investigations Detachments 621, and the Fussa City Police Station salute during the National Police Week retreat ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2024. Yokota Honor Guardsmen conducted the gun salute during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

