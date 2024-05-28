Members of the 374th Security Forces Squadron, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Operations Support Wing, Office of Special Investigations Detachments 621, and the Fussa City Police Station salute during the National Police Week retreat ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2024. Yokota Honor Guardsmen conducted the gun salute during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 21:06
|Photo ID:
|8438520
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-PM645-1524
|Resolution:
|2400x3600
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374th SFS honors the fallen in National Police Week 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
374th SFS honors the fallen in National Police Week 2024
Japan
