374th SFS honors the fallen in National Police Week 2024

Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | Members of the 374th Security Forces Squadron, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Operations...... read more read more Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | Members of the 374th Security Forces Squadron, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Operations Support Wing, Office of Special Investigations Detachments 621, and the Fussa City Police Station salute during the National Police Week retreat ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2024. Yokota Honor Guardsmen conducted the gun salute during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe) see less | View Image Page

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – The 374th Security Forces Squadron hosted National Police Week 2024 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 13-16.



National Police Week is an annual observance week recognized at Air Force bases across the world to instill honor, remembrance, and peer support, while allowing law enforcement, survivors, and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.



“Thank you for taking the time to be here with us as we reflect, remember, and memorialize the selfless sacrifice of our heroes who have been wounded or have fallen in the line of duty; and as we celebrate the courage of those serving today,” said Lt. Col. Glenn Bowersox, 374th SFS commander.



The week began with an opening ceremony led by squadron leadership, followed by a five-kilometer memorial ruck, kickball tournament, team sports and K-9 demonstration.



“They were the ones who paved the path that I now walk,” said Senior Airman James Morrell, 374th SFS base defense operations center controller. “It’s a very prideful event for me because it’s my way of honoring their memory.”



National Police Week began in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day to pay tribute to the federal, state, and municipal peace officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty. He also proclaimed the week of May 15 as Police Week, to recognize the duties and responsibilities police officers take on as they serve the American people.



The 374th SFS closed the week off with a closing ceremony May 16, reinforcing the importance of their work and remembering the lives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.



“Our profession is one of training, education, sacrifice, and education,” said Doctor Steven Seagall, U.S. Forces Japan deputy provost marshal. “Good enough does not exist for us. We’re part of a community of helpers and healers who give much more of ourselves than we realize.”