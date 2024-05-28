U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marcos Mendoza, 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron munitions stockpile crew chief, reacts to getting tased during National Police Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2024. The 374th SFS honored National Police Week with a memorial ruck, team sports, K-9 demonstrations and a static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 21:06
|Photo ID:
|8438517
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-PJ020-1249
|Resolution:
|5221x3844
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374th SFS honors the fallen in National Police Week 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
374th SFS honors the fallen in National Police Week 2024
Japan
LEAVE A COMMENT