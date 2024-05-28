U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marcos Mendoza, 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron munitions stockpile crew chief, reacts to getting tased during National Police Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2024. The 374th SFS honored National Police Week with a memorial ruck, team sports, K-9 demonstrations and a static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 21:06 Photo ID: 8438517 VIRIN: 240516-F-PJ020-1249 Resolution: 5221x3844 Size: 1.21 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374th SFS honors the fallen in National Police Week 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.