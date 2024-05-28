374th SFS honors the fallen in National Police Week 2024

Doctor Reginald Seabrook, United States Forces Japan deputy provost marshal, speaks during National Police Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2024. The 374th SFS honored National Police Week with a closing ceremony reciting the names of law enforcement who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

