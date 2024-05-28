Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th SFS honors the fallen in National Police Week 2024 [Image 2 of 6]

    374th SFS honors the fallen in National Police Week 2024

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Wait, 374th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, releases Mmina, 374th SFS military working dog, during a K-9 demonstration at National Police Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2024. National Police Week began in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day to pay tribute to the federal, state, and municipal peace officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty. He also proclaimed the week of May 15 as Police Week, to recognize the duties and responsibilities police officers take on as they serve the American people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 21:06
    Photo ID: 8438516
    VIRIN: 240516-F-PJ020-1186
    Resolution: 5993x2015
    Size: 1018.61 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

