374th SFS honors the fallen in National Police Week 2024

Members of the 374th Security Forces Squadron stand at attention during National Police Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2024. National Police Week began in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day to pay tribute to the federal, state, and municipal peace officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty. He also proclaimed the week of May 15 as Police Week, to recognize the duties and responsibilities police officers take on as they serve the American people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

