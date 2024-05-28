374th SFS honors the fallen in National Police Week 2024

Mmina, 374th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, secures U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Astorga, 374th SFS military working dog handler, left, as Senior Airman Tyler Wait, 374th SFS military working dog handler handles her during a K-9 demonstration at National Police Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2024. The 374th SFS honored National Police Week with a memorial ruck, team sports, K-9 demonstrations and a static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP