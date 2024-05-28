Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th SFS honors the fallen in National Police Week 2024 [Image 1 of 6]

    374th SFS honors the fallen in National Police Week 2024

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Mmina, 374th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, secures U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Astorga, 374th SFS military working dog handler, left, as Senior Airman Tyler Wait, 374th SFS military working dog handler handles her during a K-9 demonstration at National Police Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2024. The 374th SFS honored National Police Week with a memorial ruck, team sports, K-9 demonstrations and a static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 21:06
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Japan

    TAGS

    police
    K-9
    police week
    374 AW
    374th SFS

