Air Force Brig. Gen. David Mounkes, adjutant general for the Kentucky Air National Guard stands with Kentucky State Rep. and Senior Master Sgt. Steve Bratcher at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Kentucky on May 24, 2024. Mounkes and Bratcher were attending the state wreath laying ceremony for Memorial Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 09:44
|Photo ID:
|8434097
|VIRIN:
|240524-Z-QL321-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|37.09 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky adjutant general lays wreath at state Memorial Day service [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT