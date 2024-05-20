Kentucky adjutant general lays wreath at state Memorial Day service

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton spoke with retired Col. George Wright, a member of the governor's advisory board for veteran's affairs, at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Kentucky on May 24, 2024. Lamberton and Wright were at the State Capitol for a wreath laying ceremony for Memorial Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 09:44
|Photo ID:
|8434095
|VIRIN:
|240524-Z-QL321-1009
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|35.27 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
