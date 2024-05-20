Kentucky adjutant general lays wreath at state Memorial Day service

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton renders the hand salute after hanging a wreath during the state Memorial Day ceremony at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Kentucky on May 24, 20024. Lamberton hung the wreath in remembrance at the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

