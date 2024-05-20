Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky adjutant general lays wreath at state Memorial Day service [Image 2 of 9]

    Kentucky adjutant general lays wreath at state Memorial Day service

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, the adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard, talks with Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Kentucky on May 24, 2024. Lamberton was present to lay a wreath in honor of fallen service members for a state ceremony for Memorial Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 09:44
    Photo ID: 8434090
    VIRIN: 240524-Z-QL321-1001
    ceremony
    remembrance
    Memorial Day
    National Guard
    Team Kentucky
    Haldane Lamberton

