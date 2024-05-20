U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton receives a wreath from a Kentucky Department of Veteran's Affairs member during a wreath laying ceremony at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Kentucky on May 24, 20024. Lamberton hung the wreath in front of the Department of the Army flag in remembrance at the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 09:44 Photo ID: 8434088 VIRIN: 240524-Z-QL321-1006 Resolution: 5999x3999 Size: 23.46 MB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky adjutant general lays wreath at state Memorial Day service [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.