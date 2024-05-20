Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky adjutant general lays wreath at state Memorial Day service [Image 1 of 9]

    Kentucky adjutant general lays wreath at state Memorial Day service

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton receives a wreath from a Kentucky Department of Veteran's Affairs member during a wreath laying ceremony at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Kentucky on May 24, 20024. Lamberton hung the wreath in front of the Department of the Army flag in remembrance at the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky adjutant general lays wreath at state Memorial Day service [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

